Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 7,769 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roblox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

