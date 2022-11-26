Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 7,769 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roblox Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.