908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director Buys $24,945.25 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) Director Mark Spoto purchased 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $24,945.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of MASS stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in 908 Devices by 171.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 908 Devices

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.