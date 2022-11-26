South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,200 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,545,856 shares in the company, valued at $51,515,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.

RANI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

