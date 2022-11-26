Rashid Wasti Buys 1,200 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,024.97.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$166.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.40. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$130.81 and a 12 month high of C$168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

