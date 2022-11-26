Robert Kaye Acquires 50,700 Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye purchased 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$29,355.30 ($19,440.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

