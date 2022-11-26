Christopher Daly Purchases 400,000 Shares of ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV) Stock

ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Daly bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($18,543.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ActivePort Group Ltd provides software-defined networking (SDN) tools in Australia. It offers SD-WAN 2.0 solutions; SD-Internet that provides connection to the Internet and cloud applications for single-location businesses; and whole network orchestration solutions to manage SD-WAN, cloud, traditional network routers, and firewalls from one screen.

