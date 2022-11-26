Christopher Daly Purchases 400,000 Shares of ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV) Stock

ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Daly bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($18,543.05).
ActivePort Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
ActivePort Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for ActivePort Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePort Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.