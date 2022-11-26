Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $34,830.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

TSBK stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $320,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.