Michael Blackford Sells 1,168 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

TSE:GOOS opened at C$24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.01 and a 1-year high of C$60.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

