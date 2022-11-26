Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases C$26,130.00 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,335 shares in the company, valued at C$159,697.85.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Paul Geyer purchased 2,783 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$18,089.50.

On Friday, October 7th, Paul Geyer purchased 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,589.55.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer acquired 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.67) by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

