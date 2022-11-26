Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $724,574.48 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Herc Price Performance
Herc stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herc (HRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.