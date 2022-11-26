Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $724,574.48 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

