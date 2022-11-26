Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells $3,004,144.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apple Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.