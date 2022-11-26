Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

