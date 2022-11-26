Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,467 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Photronics worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 88,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.