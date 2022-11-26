Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Argo Group International worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 56.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 171,592 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

