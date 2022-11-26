4,328 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDG opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

