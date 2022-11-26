Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,864 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.