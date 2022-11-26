Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

