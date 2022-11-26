Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $314,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

