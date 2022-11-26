Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 17,043 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 17,043 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,349.77 ($11,489.92).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,399 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$16,612.19 ($11,001.45).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.