John (Jack) Hamilton Acquires 3,538 Shares of Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) Stock

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Hamilton purchased 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.24 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,001.12 ($9,934.52).

Calix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Calix

Calix Limited provides industrial solutions to address global sustainability challenges in Australia, Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. Its solutions include ACTI-Mag for biogas and wastewater; AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner for shrimp farming and lake remediation; BOOSTER-Mag, an agricultural solution for increased yield, fertilizer usage, insect/pest management, and fungal control; and low emissions intensity lime and cement (LEILAC) for cement and lime companies to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions.

