Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Buys $14,960.40 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $14,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,544.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

