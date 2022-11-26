Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Buys $14,960.40 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $14,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,544.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.
- On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.37.
Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.