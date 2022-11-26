Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli Acquires 2,000 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $7.12 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.