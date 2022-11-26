Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli Acquires 2,000 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Paolo Frattaroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $7.12 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 2,689,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 229,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

