Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 305,000 Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,736,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,152.09.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 736,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,080.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 289,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$15,895.00.

Shares of CVE:GR opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

