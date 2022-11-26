POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Buys $11,217.60 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin acquired 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.