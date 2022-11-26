POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Buys $11,217.60 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin acquired 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.