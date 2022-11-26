Scott Brown Purchases 160,000 Shares of Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Rating) insider Scott Brown acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,880.00 ($7,205.30).

Gateway Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gateway Mining alerts:

About Gateway Mining

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gateway Mining Limited primarily explores for gold and base metal properties in Western Australia. It owns 100% interest in its flagship Montague Gold project covering an area of approximately 1000 square kilometers located in the town of Sandstone. Gateway Mining Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gateway Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateway Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.