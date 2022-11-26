Scott Brown Purchases 160,000 Shares of Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Rating) insider Scott Brown acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,880.00 ($7,205.30).
Gateway Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Gateway Mining
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Gateway Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateway Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.