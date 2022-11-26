Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $12,708.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,274.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

