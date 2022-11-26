Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $12,708.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,274.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EverQuote Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
