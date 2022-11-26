Insider Buying: De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM) Insider Acquires 99,880 Shares of Stock

De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM – Get Rating) insider Cosimo Trimigliozzi bought 99,880 shares of De.mem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,985.60 ($7,937.48).
De.mem Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.
About De.mem
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for De.mem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De.mem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.