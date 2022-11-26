Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Acquires 4,370 Shares

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of ELA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.