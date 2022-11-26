David K. Morgan Buys 1,000 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) Director David K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $23,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,196,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 316,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,020,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

