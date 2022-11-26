David K. Morgan Buys 1,000 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) Director David K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $23,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.