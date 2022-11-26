Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director Sells C$18,000.00 in Stock

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director James Gregory Davison sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,440.

Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE SSE opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

