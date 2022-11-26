CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 0.2%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.50. 3,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.88.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.