CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 0.2%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.50. 3,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.88.

