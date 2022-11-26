Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.18. 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries ( NYSE:FRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 28.17%.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.