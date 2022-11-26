Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.18. 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
