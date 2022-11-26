Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. 3,075,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,567,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.