Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. 3,075,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,567,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 24.21%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

