Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.69). Approximately 115,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 494,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.70).
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.
