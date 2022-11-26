Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Down 2.4%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 682,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 856,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

