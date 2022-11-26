Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.86 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.79). 127,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 416,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £88.34 million and a P/E ratio of 541.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

