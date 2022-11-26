GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Trading Down 9.9%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 5,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVXW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.