HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Trading 2.4% Higher

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

HighGold Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About HighGold Mining

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.

