Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) Shares Down 14.3%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,494 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Eros Media World Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eros Media World

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eros Media World stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Eros Media World Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

