Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 2.3%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.00. 167,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 381,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$759.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

