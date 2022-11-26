Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Shares Up 1%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.77. 26,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 107,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bruush Oral Care stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Bruush Oral Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.