Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.56 and last traded at 6.51. Approximately 18,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 41,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.39.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sanlam in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

