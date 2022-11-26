Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Shares Up 0%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $83.49. 25,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.