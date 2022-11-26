Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Shares Up 0%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $83.49. 25,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
