Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 114,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 160,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

