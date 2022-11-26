Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $8.74. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1,232,072 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $770.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

