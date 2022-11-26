Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.90

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.05. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,933 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crucible Acquisition

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.