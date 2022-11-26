Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.18. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 121,585 shares traded.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

