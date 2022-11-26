Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $605,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

