Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $310,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

