Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 10,235 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

